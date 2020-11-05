Due to unforeseen circumstances and with a heavy heart, the El Dorado Springs DECA Chapter will be cancelling the 25th annual Veterans Day assembly on Wednesday, Nov. 11. We hope you know how much we respect and honor our area Veterans and those who are currently serving. Thank you for your service and we hope to see you all in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.