In honoring a years-long tradition, the Wednesday, Nov. 11, issue of the Cedar County Republican will feature a special section honoring location veterans who have served our country in any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces.
Complete names, ranks, years of service, specific branch of service and wars/conflicts served in relations to any veteran or active service member can be submitted for inclusion in this patriotic print edition.
The deadline for submitted information for this commemorative section is noon on Monday, Nov. 2, and submissions can provided to CCR staff by calling the office at 276-4211, via email at news@cedarrepublican.com, standard mail by sending written material to P.O. Box 1018, Stockton, MO, 65785, or by messaging staff via the CCR’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.