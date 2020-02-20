Some of us love Valentine’s Day, some of us hate Valentine’s Day. No matter which group you fall under, all of the candy, flowers, and fancy dinners has got to come from somewhere, and that somewhere is the agriculture industry.
Giving your lover some milk chocolate? By standards in the United States, the chocolate must contain at least 10% cocoa (which comes from farmers) and at least 12% milk solids. Your lover is not a fan of milk chocolate? More of a white chocolate person? Up to 14% milk solids can be in white chocolate. Milk solids in the dry powder left after they remove the water from milk. Now, I prefer dark chocolate to any other chocolate out there, and while it doesn't have to contain milk solids it is allowed to have milk in it. But no matter which chocolate you prefer, all of the cocoa has to come from cocoa beans. While there may be other places cocoa beans are grown in the United States, they are most commonly grown in Hawaii.
On a diet and can’t be around chocolate? Your next bet was probably flowers. Roughly 60% of flowers in the United States are produced by California. But most roses sold on Valentine's Day are generally imported from South America. Which makes sense due to the fact it is summer there and winter here. But, ya know, allergy season is around, so you may not have given your lover flowers.
So the next best thing…dinner! Everyone loves a good steak dinner on — really any given day — and it wouldn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out where your steak dinner comes from. No matter what you gave your lover for Valentine's Day, agriculture plays a major role in the holiday.
Schiereck is the El Dorado Springs FFA chapter president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.