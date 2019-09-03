Missouri agricultural producers in Cedar and surrounding counties who lost property due to recent natural disaster may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture physical loss loans. The Farm Service Agency offers these low-interest loans to agricultural producers who incurred losses due to tornadoes and high winds occurring between April 30 and May 23. Approval is limited to applicants who suffered severe physical losses only, including the loss of buildings and livestock. Applications are due Feb. 11, 2020.
“Missouri’s hardworking ag producers feed our neighbors, the nations and the world,” state executive director Brent Hampy said. “When they suffer losses because of extreme weather, helping them get back on their feet is important. We encourage those affected to reach out to their local USDA Service Center to apply for these emergency loans.”
Physical loss loans can help producers repair and replace damaged or destroyed physical property essential to the success of the agricultural operation, including livestock losses. Examples of property commonly affected include essential farm buildings, fixtures to real estate, equipment, perennial crops, fruit- and nut-bearing trees and harvested or stored crops and hay.
For more information on FSA disaster assistance programs, or to find your local USDA Service Center, visit farmers.gov/recover.
