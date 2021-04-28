The Stockton and El Dorado Springs sites for distribution of USDA food boxes have received a one-month extension for May deliveries.
Each Saturday morning, 840 boxes arrive at Stockton High School for unloading. A volunteer crew loads 120 boxes for the Woods Supermarket parking lot site in El Dorado Springs and distributes the rest locally.
While the first delivery was several hours behind schedule on April 3, the truck has been early each time since, allowing the volunteer crew to begin before the announced time of 9 am.
"There's always been a good supply still on hand at our announced starting time and I think we can safely say that if you're at the high school at 9 am, we will have a food box for you," noted coordinator Marvin Manring. "We try to keep everyone informed on the Cedar County Cares page on Facebook if we're starting early, and also how our supplies are holding out. We're grateful for those people in the pickup line who take a box for someone who can't get here on Saturday morning.”
Each box includes a gallon of two percent milk. Volunteers will load cars until the supply is exhausted.
