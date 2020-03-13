An article in last week’s issue of the Republican featured the local Elks lodge and its successful deer hide collection efforts.
The article cited a deer hide total of 423.
After lodge members packed out the remaining hides this past week, it was determined the actual total was 432 — nine hides more than previously reported — making the record-setting season all the more successful.
Additionally, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Stockton Project Office, contributed to the Elks’ efforts during the 2019 guided handicapped hunt as well.
The Republican appreciates the Elks lodge’s communication and bringing the new number to our staff’s attention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.