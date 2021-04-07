The Stockton Lake Homeschoolers are presenting the performance of Memories in the Big Woods at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, April 30 and May 1, at the Stockton Community Building at 209 North St.
Admission is 1$ for kids 12 and under and 2$ for adults. Non-perishable food items are also accepted for admission. Bake sale concession proceeds will be donated to the Kiwanis Club of Cedar County. Baked good donations are welcome.
