The usual activities of eating meals, exercising and hosting a variety of recreational activities at Stockton’s Korth Center have ceased since the COVID-19 pandemic has swept through the world and found its way to Cedar County, but the Korth Center is still doing what it can to provide for the county’s senior citizens.
Dave Patterson, the Korth Center’s program coordinator, told the Republican he has been getting calls from locals who say they miss the senior center being open, including one on Thursday with a daughter whose mother was entering the first stages of dementia.
“She would like to have some activity to stimulate her mind,” Patterson said. “Right now, it’s not possible because of the coronavirus. We’re hoping soon everybody can get back together to normal.”
Meanwhile, the Korth Center’s crew is trying to the best they can. Currently, the center is providing a drive-thru meal service in the center’s back.
“Each and every day, people come in,” Patterson said, describing the drive-thru. “We had 19 yesterday, 11 today, so not as many (people).”
Despite getting meal-goers, the COVID-19’s pandemic and subsequent Missouri stay-at-home order has been hard on the center’s budget, Patterson said.
The senior center’s budget mostly depends on fundraisers, but meals play a significant factor in the budget, as well, he said.
“We only charge four dollars,” Patterson said. “It’s just a suggested price. The cost is almost eight dollars to create a meal, so we depend on our fundraisers.”
Fundraisers are currently not possible to produce, he noted, so the Korth Center is hoping local folks will offer donations to keep the center continuing above water.
“We’re already at deficit with our budget,” Patterson said, adding if current stay-at-home procedures continue, there could be a chance the Korth Center may shut down. But the government is providing “a little” help, he said, as well as grants which could help the center stay alive.
When the world goes back to normal, “we’re going to have to really pick up on our fundraisers,” he said, such as a chicken stampede, the Walnut Festival — and soon, there will be a raffle sale for a 70-inch television. The drawing for the television was originally supposed to be scheduled in May, but now it has been pushed back for a few months.
Offering advice for seniors at home, Patterson said there are exercise videos online for locals to keep up their activity as the senior center’s closure continues. Another piece of advice he offered is for seniors to be cautious of fraudulent phone calls and emails.
“My biggest concern is that somebody would give out their social security number or Medicare number — any kind of personal information,” Patterson said. “I would just recommend that anybody would be suspicious of anybody coming door-to-door … cold-calls.” He added people should call 1-888-515-6565 to report any suspicious, fraudulent activity.
A personal view
Wanda Cassel, a known local to Stockton, said the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t really affected her personally because on top of owning a real estate business — Cassel Real Estate — she provides water to five subdivisions, and there has been somewhat of an increase in water usage.
On the home front, though, Cassel said she has a farm; her grandson helps her take care of the cattle, while also having cattle of his own. Her other grandson who lives in Chicago believes she should stay home, but she can’t, Cassel said.
Cassel said she has not been staying home because of the duties she must meet.
“I own a water system, and water is very important to people,” she said. “And I can’t take care of it from my house.”
The coronavirus pandemic is a serious situation, she said, but she thinks “it appears most of the people of Stockton are being very careful.”
Cassel said in her life, she has never seen a situation similar to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Actually, I think we will look at this — lots of times, people have died from the flu and pneumonia,” Cassel said. “And if you’ll go back and look at the statistics of Missouri, you will find that in the past year, there have been more people who have died from pneumonia and the flu than there have been from the virus.” Statistically, Cassel is correct as of press time Tuesday, April 14.
Cassel said when she goes outside to do work, she doesn’t feel worried; however, she takes the precautionary measure of using Clorox cleaner when visitors leave her real estate office, cleaning the door handle and more. Additionally, she washes her hands “about 30 times a day,” and always has, she said.
“I think it’s going to start to change,” Cassel said. “The incubation period is 14 days, and I think that we will by the end of April, we will see a marked downturn.”
She said she thinks by the first of August, most people will be back at work. Additionally, she does not fear for the small businesses of Stockton because “they will do everything they can to survive.”
Cassel thought back to the market crash of 2008 and previous farm-market crashes, noting there were many people who lost their farms, houses and the like.
“Yes, we’ve had problems, and I think the news media is creating more problems,” she said. “I know they want to give the news, but I think they are just keeping everybody scared.”
The economy is not at a standstill in Stockton, she said. Real estate is doing well, but even though restaurants are closed for in-person dining, the coronavirus pandemic should lower down by the end of April, and “our businesses will be able to open up and become viable businesses again,” she said.
“As long as we are doing the good Lord’s work, He will take care of you,” Cassel said. “No matter what happens to you, God will take care of you, and I know that.”
