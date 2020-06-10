The following unofficial results from the Tuesday, June 2, election were provided to the Cedar County Republican by the Cedar County Courthouse.
•For the Cedar County Hospital tax levy proposal, 1,153 voted yes; 2,150 voted no.
•For Stockton mayor, 251 voted for Roger Hamby; 229 voted for Mary Norell.
•For the El Dorado Springs R-II board member, 539 voted for Terry L. Shepard; 979 voted for Mark Burley; 949 voted for Craig L. Carpenter; 747 voted for R.J. Kinnett.
•For the Humansville R-IV school board member, 36 voted for Cassie Ahlers; 14 voted for Margo Elaine Long; 4 voted for Eleanor Biron; 21 voted for Shawn Baker; 24 voted for Shawn Kenney; 34 voted for Melody Bays.
•For the PWSD 1, Sub District 3 Director, 119 voted for Tom Dingman.
•For the Stockton R-I school board member, 761 voted for Dianna Saathoff; 835 voted for Billy Bruce; 502 voted for J. Victor “Vic” Kennedy; 678 voted for Emily C. Mehl; 488 voted for Mick Brown; 895 voted for Dr. Rodger S. Campbell.
•For the Stockton North Ward alderperson, 63 voted for Larry Koch; 138 voted for Brent E. Wallen.
•For the Stockton South Ward alderperson one-year term, 224 voted for Mark A. Frieze.
•For the Stockton South Ward alderperson two-year term, 208 voted for Mary Anne Manring.
•For the El Dorado Springs City Council three-year term, 414 voted for Nathan Murrell; 273 voted for Allen Hicks; 279 voted for Jimmy B. Luster.
•For the El Dorado Springs City Council one-year term, 511 voted for Brett Entrikin.
•For the Jerico Springs trustee, 12 voted for Arthur Greydanus; 18 voted for Kim Jeffries.
•For the Umberview Heights proposition, 12 voted yes; 9 voted no.
Official results will be brought to our readers directly when they are finalized and received from the office of the Cedar County Clerk.
