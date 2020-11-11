The following unofficial results from the Tuesday, Nov. 3, election were provided to the Cedar County Republican by the Cedar County Courthouse.
•For United States President and Vice President, 5,786 voted for Donald Trump and Mike Pence; 1,143 voted for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris; 80 voted for Joe Jorgensen and Jeremy “Spike” Cohen; 13 voted for Howie Hawkins and Angela Nicole Walker; and 17 voted for Don Blankenship and William Mohr.
•For Missouri Governor, 5,769 voted for Mike Parson; 1,102 voted for Nicole Galloway; 124 voted for Rik Combs; and 30 voted for Jerome Howard Bauer.
•For Missouri Lieutenant Governor, 5,621 voted for Mike Kehoe; 1,040 voted for Alissia Canady; 135 voted for Billy Slantz; and 39 voted for Kelley Dragoo.
•For Missouri Secretary of State, 5,729 voted for John R. (Jay) Ashcroft; 969 voted for Yinka Faleti; 132 voted for Carl Herman Freese; 39 voted for Paul Lehmann; and 33 voted for Paul Venable.
•For Missouri State Treasurer, 5,556 voted for Scott Fitzpatrick; 1,076 voted for Vicki Lorenz Englund; 151 voted for Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff; and 31 voted for Joseph Civettini.
•For Missouri Attorney General, 5,630 voted for Eric Schmitt; 961 voted for Rich Finneran; and 224 voted for Kevin C. Babcock.
•For U.S. Rep. Dist. 4, 5,655 voted for Vicky Hartzler; 1,069 voted for Lindsey Simmons; and 176 voted for Steven K. Koonse.
•For Missouri Rep. Dist. 125, 2,587 voted for Jim Kalberloh.
•For Missouri Rep. Dist. 127, 691 voted for Ann Kelley.
•For Missouri Rep. Dist. 128, 2,385 voted for Mike Stephens; 821 voted for Marvin Manring.
•For Northern Dist. Commissioner, 2,939 voted for Don Boultinghouse.
•For Southern Dist. Commissioner, 3,165 voted for Ted Anderson.
•For Sheriff, 6,247 voted for James “Jimbob” McCrary.
•For Assessor, 6,190 voted for Chad Pyle.
•For Coroner, 6,085 voted for Nora Powell.
•For Surveyor, 6,011 voted for C. Mark Francis.
•For Public Administrator, 5,995 voted for Charlotte Haden.
•For Supreme Court Judge Breckenride, 4,848 voted yes and 1,223 voted no.
•For Southern Dist. Appeals Judge Lunch, 4,926 voted yes and 1,092 voted no.
•For Amendment 1, 3,399 voted yes and 3,248 voted no.
•For Amendment 3, 4,336 voted yes and 2,417 voted no.
