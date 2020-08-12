The following unofficial results from the Tuesday, Aug. 4, election were provided to the Cedar County Republican by the Cedar County clerk’s office.
•For Missouri Governor (Republican Party), 95 voted for Raleigh Ritter, 2,368 voted for Mike Parson, 200 voted for James W. (Jim) Neely and 239 voted for Sundra McDowell.
•For Lieutenant Governor (Republican Party), 203 voted for Arnie C. AC Dienoff, 1,345 voted for Mike Kehoe, 218 voted for Aaron T. Wisdom and 693 voted for Mike Carter.
•For Secretary of State (Republican Party), 2,547 voted for John R. (Jay) Ashcroft.
•For State Treasurer (Republican Party), 2,381 voted for Scott Fitzpatrick.
•For Attorney General (Republican Party), 2,407 voted for Eric Schmitt.
•For United States Representative of District 4 (Republican Party), 772 voted for Neal Gist and 2,057 voted for Vicky Hartzler.
•For State Representative of District 125 (Republican Party), 434 voted for Jim Kalberloh and 743 voted for Nick Allison.
•For State Representative of District 127 (Republican Party), 245 voted for Ann Kelley.
•For Northern District Commissioner (Republican Party), 1,158 voted for Don Boultinghouse.
•For Southern District Commissioner (Republican Party), 617 voted for Robert “Alltel Bob” Foster and 886 voted for Ted Anderson.
•For Sheriff (Republican Party), 2,538 voted for James “Jimbob” McCrary.
•For Assessor (Republican Party), 2,505 voted for Chad Pyle.
•For Coroner (Republican Party), 1,617 voted for Nora Powell and 1,056 voted for Bobby O’Keefe.
•For Surveyor (Republican Party), 2,351 voted for C. Mark Francis.
•For Public Administrator (Republican Party), 2,091 voted for Charlotte Haden and 622 voted for Carlyn L. Battey.
•For Governor (Democratic Party), 340 voted for Nicole Galloway; 10 voted for Jimmie Matthews; 3 voted for Antoin Johnson; 28 voted for Eric Morrison; and 6 voted for Robin John Daniel Van Quaethem.
•For Lieutenant Governor (Democratic Party), 109 voted for Gregory A. Upchurch and 247 voted for Alissia Canady.
•The Secretary of State (Democratic Party), 309 voted for Yinka Faleti.
•For State Treasurer (Democratic Party), 320 voted for Vicki Lorenz Englund.
•For Attorney General (Democratic Party), 195 voted for Rich Finneran and 148 voted for Elad Gross.
•For United States Representative of District 4 (Democratic Party), 327 voted for Lindsey Simmons.
•For State Representative of District 128 (Democratic Party), 158 voted for Marvin Manring.
•For Governor (Libertarian Party), 19 voted for Rik Combs.
•For Lieutenant Governor (Libertarian Party), 18 voted for Bill Slantz.
•For State Treasurer (Libertarian Party), 18 voted for Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff.
•For Attorney General (Libertarian Party), 18 voted for Kevin C. Babcock.
•For United States Representative of District 4 (Libertarian Party), 10 voted for Robert E. Smith and 8 voted for Steven K. Koonse.
•For Governor (Green Party), Jeromie Howard Bauer received 0 votes.
•For Lieutenant Governor (Green Party), 1 voted for Kelley Dragoo.
•For Secretary of State (Green Party), 1 voted for Paul Lehmann.
•For State Treasurer (Green Party), 1 voted for Joseph Civettini.
•For Secretary of State (Constitution Party), 0 voted for Paul Venable.
•For the Caplinger Mills Fire Protection District tax levy question, 259 voted yes and 173 voted no.
•For the Constitutional Amendment number two, 931 voted yes and 2,416 voted no.
Official election results were not available as of press time Tuesday, Aug. 11. Official results can be obtained by contacting the Cedar County Clerk’s Office.
