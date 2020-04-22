As schools across Missouri have announced closures for the rest of the 2019-20 school year, a movement recognizing seniors who have lost out on their final sports season(s) has taken root in communities large and small alike.
For 20 minutes and 20 seconds at 8:20 p.m. — 20:20 in military time — schools across the nation are lighting up scoreboards on fields, at stadiums and tracks in a show of localized support for all their respective schools teams and athletes.
Coaches at Stockton High School who had partial or complete seasons canceled all weighed in with personal comments and thoughts on each team’s respective batch of senior athletes.
Girls softball coach Jim Flora highlighted his team’s seniors — Katie Hedrick, Cassidy Duncan
and Payten Foster — with words of encouragement and solidarity.
“Our team was really coming together before the cancellation of the season. We were getting better every day,” Flora said. “I was excited to see the growth as we moved forward. Our seniors were leading us toward our goal of being the best version of ourselves we could be. Every player had improved and I was very excited to see this group compete on the ball field. The Stockton Tigers wish our seniors the best and we know they will make us proud.”
Stockton cross-county coach T.Jay Sanderson shared individual words of appreciation for his sport’s senior athletes.
"In his six years of competing in both track and cross-country at Stockton, Jordan [Albrecht] has been easily one of the most dedicated athletes I've ever coached,” Sanderson said. “He always put in the work needed to make himself and his team better. After being injured last year as a junior, Jordan was prepared to do great things in his final track season as a Tiger.”
“Coming into his senior year, after finishing just one position and 6 inches short at State, Jason [Bradshaw] was ready and chomping at the bit to make his first all-state team performance in the triple jump. He also was a valuable member of the 4x400 relay team. His personality and character are going to be missed by his team members.
“Over the last three years, Wyatt [Colgrove] makes a strong bid as being one of the most improved middle-distance and distance runners for Stockton's track and cross-country teams. He led the way his senior year in cross country almost all season, and last year, finished with an All-State performance as a junior in the 4x800-meter relay.
“Kyle [Saulters] had an excellent junior season in both track and cross-country. He was a valuable asset to our team's success. He was crucial in our track team's 4x400- and 4x800-meter relays. He, too, finished with all-state honors as a part of the 4x800-meter relay team last year.
“In his junior year, Sammy [McGuire] had a breakout season where he consistently scored points for our team in both the shotput and discus throws. He came up just shy of qualifying for state last year and was set to do very well at the state level this year.
“Shanae [Potts] was set to lead our girls track team in 2020 and was an amazing leader. Her devotion and drive to improve over the years was absolutely fun and amazing to watch. She had trained hard in the off-season and was set to do her very best this track season.”
Doug Haines, Stockton’s high school boys golf coach, shared his appreciation for his team’s lone senior this year, Haden Broksieck.
“Haden [Broksieck] has played varsity for last three years,” Haines said. “He has been very consistent player and a great team leader. His enthusiasm for the game shows every time he is on the course.”
Boys baseball coach Darin Henderson offered up individual shout outs for his team’s group of seniors as well.
“Drew Wheeler is probably the best pure athlete I have ever coached,” Henderson said. “He could play any defensive position and was great at putting the ball in play.
“Garrett Haden is a great defensive catcher. He continued to get better every year he was going to have a great year at the plate.
“Cole Garretson is one of the hardest workers I have coached. He was always putting in extra time to get better both offensively and defensively.
“Zack Burns is a smart player that worked hard to become a good varsity player. He is a player that I had a ton of trust to do the right thing. He was poised to have a break out year.
“And, Tyler Mehl is an incredibly smart player and he always gets the job done. He is one of the most natural leaders I have coached.”
In summation, activities director for Stockton R-I School District Mike Kenney capped off the effort’s meaning with a statement for all seniors.
“This is about giving our seniors and our spring athletic teams credit and attention during circumstances none of us could have ever anticipated,” Kenney said. “These kids put most of, if not all, of their years here in the school system towards that senior year. We want to do a few special things for our athletes during their last season here, even if they never materialize on the field.”
As the 2020 sports movement takes hold across the nation, Stockton R-I has observed the gesture and allowed a few people to participate in on-the-field fun during the bright 20 minutes held each Friday night at SHS’ Joe Price Stadium on South Street in the center of Stockton.
SHS coaches and athletic staff encourage people to drive by, honk, wave and observe the stadium lights as a way of honoring the 2020 seniors who had athletic seasons cut short or canceled by state order.
