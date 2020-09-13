My heart is heavy. Two thousand twenty has been one for the books, and not a book you would want to read. Our world, our country, our neighbors are suffering. In a few short months we’ve faced a pandemic that has robbed the lives of many. We have endured economic tragedy leading to joblessness and poverty. All that, and now the senseless death of a man caused by the very people who swore to protect and serve him, leading to a racial divide in our country.
When I think back to Dec. 31, 2019, I think about the excitement in my heart for what 2020 would bring. I never imagined then what I would be seeing now. My excitement has been replaced with a heartache I can’t really explain; a heaviness I cannot carry alone. It is a heaviness to help, to learn, to pray and to speak. I am well aware I cannot do much besides pray about a pandemic and an economic crash. I, as one person, cannot even do much about racism. It takes us all. But in my prayer time and attempt to learn and help, I am reminded God has given me a platform for a purpose and a voice to speak out against division. Whether you are divided in your relationship with your spouse, child, friend, church, or you are divided because of race, division in any form is not the heart of God.
Side note: God does not see race, He sees His children.
Division is of the enemy, period. And when we are divided against one another for any reason we are fooling ourselves into thinking God values us more than another of His children. We all are His children. Please understand I am not saying we will not disagree. We absolutely will from time to time — but disagreeing and division are not the same thing. We can disagree and still love one another. Being divided strips the love away and where love is not, hate is.
Have we not all one Father? Has not one God created us? Why then are we faithless to one another, profaning the covenant of our fathers? — Malachi 2:10
And, He made from one man every nation of mankind to live on all the face of the earth. — Acts 17:26
We are all created, knit together in our mother’s womb by the hand of God. No one has ever been born apart from God's hand. We belong to Him. He is our father and it’s time we start acting like His children. God's heart is breaking and ours ought to break too. We’ve stood divided for long enough. Forget how you’ve been raised, what you’ve been taught, or what you’ve been told. Seek God and He will change you. Then you can change the world. One heart change at a time will cause change across the world. Stand up, speak out, bridge the divide between you and others, and between your neighbors, with a man named Jesus.
A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another: just as I have loved you, you also are to love one another. — John 13:34
Friend, if you are suffering from racism, I see you, I hear you and I want to learn from you. Email me at connect@cassiedowns.com and let us stand together on the solid rock of Jesus.
