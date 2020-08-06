Folks throughout the Cedar County area most likely know Josh and Chelsea Abercrombie.
The duo is active in a number of youth organizations, equestrian, cattle groups and agricultural groups, as well as play the role of active parents like so many do across the county.
Starting next week, the Abercrombies can add the coordinating duties of Stockton’s Mighty Mite youth football program to their list of regular duties as the pair kicks off summer practices this month.
In speaking of their predecessors, Josh showed appreciation for the leadership and financial stewardship the organization benefitted from under the tenure of previous coordinators, John and Andrea Baxter.
“John and Andrea left us in great shape, both financially and structurally,” Josh said. “We’re in a good place because of how well they ran things and it makes it much easier for Chelsea and me to step in and pick up where they left off.”
Josh said the role was a good fit because, as the Baxter’s children aged out of Mighty Mites and moved into middle school sports, the Abercrombie’s son, Henry, has already been a part of the pee-wee football program for two years.
Josh said, going into their third season as parents, the familiarity he and Chelsea have with the program made their transition into the leadership role more comfortable and much of their activities can be based on previous experience.
Speaking to his goals for the season, Josh conveyed his and Chelsea’s approach to the youth football program’s goals.
“This is about teaching teamwork, learning basic skills and seeing the success of this program continue,” Josh said. “Chelsea and I have been in touch with coach [Luke] Rader in Stockton already. He’s big on structure and building character, and this is where it starts. We’ll have some new coaches and some growing to do as a group this year, but we’re really looking forward to this summer’s season.”
Those looking to get a child involved with the local Mighty Mite program in Stockton are encouraged to attend the first practice event at 6 p.m., Aug. 10 at the Stockton High School softball field.
Players must have a current physical, a parent or legal guardian must complete a registration form and sign a waiver — which can be completed at the first practice — and a participation fee of $50 will cover a player’s use of protective pads and gear for the 2020 season.
Additional information can be obtained by calling the Abercrombies at 955-0325 or via Facebook by visiting the Stockton MO Mighty Mites page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.