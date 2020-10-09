In an effort to further develop skillsets, keep training current and provide safe, real-time experience to firefighters, the Chapel Hills Volunteer Fire Protection District and Stockton Volunteer Fire Department met for joint training exercises the evening of Friday, Oct. 2, in Stockton, for simulation training.
Hosted at the CHVFD facility on Mo. 215 in rural Stockton, firefighters and officers from both departments participated in search and extraction scenarios while wearing full turn-out gear, oxygen tanks and breathing apparatuses.
Inside the multi-vehicle CHVFPD facility, pallets, furniture, seating and obstacles all were placed in a layout simulating the walls and objects typically found in a residential dwelling. The building then was filled with dense, non-toxic chemical fog to simulate the heavy smoke of a fully engulfed structure fire.
Pairs and trios of firefighters made entry into the simulation with two main goals: come out with the same number of firefighters which entered and locate/retrieve any potential victims inside the training area.
“Two in, two out, guys,” SVFD chief Kenney Daniels said during training coordinated by CHVFPD. “That’s our number one goal in any search and rescue situation. You always come back out with whoever you went in with.”
Throughout the evening training, administrators from both departments shared previous experiences, gave direction on entry methods, search techniques, extraction processes, as well as breathing regulation and oxygen tank replacement while wearing a self-contained breathing apparatus.
The full-gear training lasted three hours and served as a way for local firefighters to keep skills and response capabilities sharp, while remaining familiar with departmental equipment and procedures.
Staff from both of the all-volunteer organizations collectively called the training a success and used the exercises as a way to not only familiarize themselves with emergency response scenarios, but to build comradery between the departments who frequently respond to area fire scenes in tandem when offering mutual aid.
