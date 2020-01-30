TWITR- This week in the Republican

50 years ago, Jan. 29, 1970
Linda Scholes, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Scholes of Jerico Springs, is Stockton High School’s 1970 Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow. In addition to receiving a specially designed silver charm from General Mills, sponsor of the annual homemaking education program, Linda is now eligible for one of 102 college scholarships totaling $110,000.
Feeder pig producers are offered the latest practical information in a short course starting Monday, Feb. 3, in the county courthouse and continuing each Monday night in February. Topics covered include breeding, feeding, buildings and equipment, and economics and management.
Basketball: Stockton 72, Osceola 68. Third place game of El Dorado Springs Tournament.
25 years ago, Feb. 1, 1995
Stockton schools purchased two buses during the Wednesday, Jan. 25, meeting of the Stockton R-I Board of Education. The board unanimously approved an 89-passenger transport bus and a 35-passenger bus to transport vo-tech students and small groups.
More than 50 years after her son was killed in World War II, Margaret Carver of Stockton received recognition as a Gold Star Mother by the American Legion Auxiliary Post 230 of Stockton. According to Auxiliary secretary Wanda Hudson, the post was shocked by the discovery that Carver, a charter member of the post, had never received her Gold Star pin.
Boys basketball: Pierce City 84, Stockton 80. Girls basketball: Stockton 36, Camdenton 35. Third place game of Bolivar Tournament.
10 years ago, Jan. 27, 2010
During its meeting Wednesday, Jan. 20, the Stockton R-I school board approved purchase of a Cub Cadet 4x4 utility vehicle worth $7,750, on a 4-3 vote. They unanimously approved purchase of a school bus with 63,000 miles on it, for $56,600.
A public hearing for the Owl Haven lift station was held during the Stockton Board of Aldermen’s regular meeting Monday, Jan. 25. City engineer Bud Sherman said the existing pump station at Owl Haven will be replaced, as well as some pump and valve components in the lift station near Superior Gearbox, which also has been causing problems. The total cost of the project will be $150,000.
Boys basketball: Stockton 68, New Covenant 66. Third place game of Stockton Tournament. Girls basketball: Stockton 61, Buffalo 33. Third place game of Bolivar Tournament.
