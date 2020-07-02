The Twilight Gardeners Garden Club has honored John Roseman with a Lifetime Membership in the garden club which he and his late wife, Jean, founded more than 40 years ago.
John and Jean were instrumental in founding TGGC when they decided there were lots of working people who might be interested in participating in a garden club if meetings were held in the evening.
Through the years, and prior to her death, Jean served as the President of TGGC as well as being active at the state and district levels. Jean was instrumental in the planning and design of the Pink Garden on the grounds of the First Baptist Church, which is dedicated to her in honor of all breast cancer victims and survivors.
John has continued to support TGGC and the upkeep of the Pink Garden. TGGC was recently awarded a Certificate of Honor for their forty years as active members in the Federated Garden Clubs of Missouri.
TGGC remains an active group, taking part in Arbor Day, supervising the Pink Garden, supporting the Community Garden efforts, and having lively, interesting programs and meetings.
