Five members and one guest met on Tuesday, February 23, at the home of Ursula Fuller for the Twilight Gardeners Garden Club. This was a meeting which was initially scheduled for Tuesday, February 16, but due to inclement weather it required postponement.
We began the meeting with the program. Pat Miller, Agronomy Specialist with the University of Missouri Extension, presented a program entitled “Plant the Seed.” She brought several containers suitable for indoor seed starting, and distributed an informative Guide to starting Transplants. After the program, we enjoyed delicious foods prepared by Sharon Lansing.
The business portion of the meeting began with the club collect and roll call: “Success and failures with shade plants.”
The treasurer’s report: was read and accepted.
The Spring District meeting is planned for Friday, April 2, and it will be held at the Botanical Center in Springfield. As this will be a short meeting without a program, the district is asking that no more than three members from each club will attend.
An email from the state president was read. It indicated each club which plans to have a plant sale will need to have a license. The state president requests the date of such sale and will then provide the club with a copy of the plant sale license held by the Federated Garden club of MO., Inc.
In new business, the group decided to have a garage/plant sale on Friday and Saturday, May 7-8, at the home of Ursula Fuller.
Our next meeting will be on Tuesday, March 16. The venue is to be announced.
There being no further business, the meeting was adjourned and the group recited the closing vows.
