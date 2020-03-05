The February meeting of the Twentieth Century Club was held Monday, Feb. 10, at the home of Kay Sewell. Ruth Woody served as co-hostess.
The meeting was called to order by president Jean Wernel. The minutes and treasurer’s report was given and accepted.
In correspondence the Christmas basket committee and the diaper pantry organization had sent thank you notes for our donations.
No committee reports were given. In unfinished business, we will give a donation to the PTO playground equipment fund.
There was no old business, but the new business was a discussion of officers for the next two years. We also need ideas for the new program. The May trip was discussed and will be further decided on at our next meeting.
Sherri Wiseman presented the opinion on the political ads during the Super Bowl this year. The last time this was presented was in 1989. We discussed how we felt about political being advertised at that time and the ads being used this year.
Kay Sewell presented the program. She first told of the Genghis Khan exhibit in the Kansas City area. Khan led an army of great soldiers, which was considered the best archers in the world. There was the need for the soldiers to have several horses for battle and a food source. Sewell also presented tips on how to make cooking easier by using a slotted spatula to keep from having lumpy gravy, roasting vegetables, making miniature pies in cupcake pans and adding fruit last in making granola. To make easy oyster soup, use a can of cream of celery soup and add oysters. These were just a few of her useful tips.
There being no further business, the meeting was adjourned to enjoy snacks and visiting. Thank you to Georgia Detwiler for taking these minutes in my absence at the meeting.
