The Monday, March 9, meeting was hosted by Jean Wernel and co-hosted by Sandi Eaves. President Jean Wernel called the meeting to order, followed by the reading of the minutes and treasurer reports. Both were approved. The correspondence was a thank you note for our next year program. There were no reports from the committees. Unfinished business was the topic for our next year program. We voted on the topic of music and musicians. Under old business, the list of new officers was read. Also, we decided our trip in May would be to attend the chapel for lunch.
The opinion was given by Glenda Baker on daylight savings time and the coronavirus. A concern on changing the time was it was dark for children going to school and the change is not good on health issues. She brought to our attention the state of Texas is split into two different time zones. The virus issue is becoming serious and not to be taken lightly.
Glenda also provided our program. She first talked about salt cellers, which is an item usually in a square shape to hold salt on a table. In British England, the term was normally used for what Americans called salt shakers. She brought her collection of the cellers to show the group.
Baker’s other topic was her 1904 copy of the cookbook called The White House Cookbook by Mrs. FL Gillette and Hugo Ziemann, steward of the White House. It contained cooking and household recipes, menus, dinner-giving table etiquette, health care suggestions and facts worth knowing. She shared many informative and humorous details on dining from that era.
Her second book was a 2013 edition titled Dining at the White House From the President’s Table to Your’s by John Moeller. It was an inside view of what it is like to dine at the White House and described Chef Moeller’s most memorable moments in cooking for three first families and over 100 recipes considered one-of-a-kind.
The meeting was adjourned to enjoy delicious refreshments and visiting.
