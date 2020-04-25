After the youth weekend hunt on April 4-5, the regular 2020 spring Missouri Wild Turkey season opened Monday, April 20, for a three-week run. There was near perfect weather — although rain fell in some parts of the area. Most hunters were after a big gobbler.
Many hunters were in their hunting spot well before dawn. By 8 a.m, many hunters stopped hunting, but those hunters whose patience does not wear thin stay later and often are rewarded. After 10 a.m., hens have started nesting, so if a hunter makes a soft hen call, an old tom might seek out the call and give the hunter a chance to get his bird. I know many times I have taken my turkey between 10 a.m. and noon.
Last spring, I called a big tom across an open field, which gave the tom room to strut. There were no barriers between me and the turkey. There have been times I have a tom interested, but obstacles, including a fence, brush or other man-made obstacles prevented the big bird from coming within shooting range. Gobblers do not like to fly over fences or other things in their way to the hunter. I have had many passionate toms cooled down because of something like strands of wire standing between the tom and me.
A couple of other tips include making your stand below where the turkeys are roosting because they rarely fly up from a roost. I have noticed almost always, turkeys will preen a bit on the ground after leaving the roost and then start walking the same direction that they flew down from the roost.
In all my years of turkey hunting, something happened on opening morning that had never happened before. I did everything right, I thought, but this time was different. After scouting prior to opening day, I had it all worked out, was in a perfect spot, had two decoys out and as legal shooting time approached, I gave a soft call and was answered right away. A big tom sounded off and was heading my way.
I got ready, and when he was within 20 yards in front, I had a wide open shot — but when I pulled the trigger instead of a big bang, I heard a click, and so did the tom. He took off before I could pump out the shell and put another one in the chamber. It seems the pump had not been fully closed.
When I got back home, I tried to fire the gun, and of course, it fired like it always did before. Oh well. It’s a three-week season, so maybe I will get another chance, but next time I will be sure both me and my 870 Remington will be ready.
White, a Stockton resident, has a versatile background in sports as a participant and journalist and. His column appears weekly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.