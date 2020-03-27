Dear Editor,
There is reason for concern because of the threat we have from the coronavirus. But why are so many people freaking out and running scared over this. Buying everything in sight from food, toilet paper and now ammo. From my understanding about 8,000 people have died from the flu since the beginning of the year. And there is only 1% chance you will die from this virus. Far more died when we had the swine flu virus and we never shut the country down. There is panic in the air. Not good.
The Bible says in Proverbs 28:1, “The wicked flee when no one is pursuing, but the righteous are bold as a lion.” My advice to people is to put your trust in God. Isaiah 26:3 says, “Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee, because he trusteth in thee.” John 14:1 says, “Don't let your heart be troubled, believe in God, believe also in me.” John 14:27 says, “Peace I leave with you, my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives, do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid. Only our Lord Jesus Christ can give you peace.”
Aaron Noot
Bear Creek
