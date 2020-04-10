Dear Editor,
Donald Trump recently announced the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued mask wearing guidelines. After stressing several times that this guideline is voluntary, Trump then added, “I don't think I am going to be doing it.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984 and a member of the Coronavirus Task Force, has recommended Americans wear face masks while in public. (These are not to be the N95 masks used by medical personnel and first responders, which are in critically short supply.) Growing evidence suggests even homemade masks provide some protection against passing the COVID-19 virus. While homemade masks are not 100% effective, they may limit transference.
President Trump had an opportunity to set an example and to limit the spread of the virus. Instead, Trump faltered. What was his thinking behind announcing the guideline and then making such an irresponsible and unnecessary statement? Many people will conclude if the President of the United States is going to ignore the CDC guidelines, they may as well too. This may have tragic consequences.
We now know that some people in the early stages of the disease may show no symptoms. It is possible to feel fine but still pass the virus on to others. Even if Trump is not going to do it, let us at least make the effort to be safe for ourselves and others. We must and we will get through this together.
Finally, a note to first-responders, medical personnel and those who continue to provide essential services. You are our heroes. You have chosen to put yourselves in harm's way for us and we thank you and honor you.
Dan Yoder
El Dorado Springs, Missouri
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.