Brad True, mayor of El Dorado Springs for the last 13 years, stepped down effective Monday, Aug. 26.
According to a letter delivered to the city of El Dorado Springs, True cited personal reasons for his abrupt abdication.
Mayor pro tem J. Cory Gayman confirmed True’s resignation and reiterated True’s stated reason for leaving mid-term,
Gayman said, albeit a surprising move, it was the result of a personal decision made by True and did not further comment on the matter itself.
In the interim, Gayman will handle mayoral duties for El Dorado Springs while continuing to hold the title of mayor pro tem.
Gayman said the city is already looking into appointing a new councilperson and El Dorado Springs city attorney Bryan Breckenridge will be consulted as the board moves to adjust accordingly within city and state laws, respectively.
The Republican will continue to follow the matter as the city of El Dorado Springs takes the necessary steps in restructuring the city council and additional information becomes available.
Further inquiries can be made by calling El Dorado Springs City Hall at (417) 876-2521.
