Poison hemlock is an erect biennial plant which can grow as tall as 10 feet. It is primarily a weed
found in pastures, as well as along roadsides, producing many chemicals which can be toxic to humans and animals.
Livestock affected the most by eating poison hemlock are cattle, horses and goats, although sheep and swine have been known to be affected as well. Freshly eaten hemlock tissue has been reported to be lethal at amounts ranging from 2 to 6 grams of plant material per pound of body weight in most animal species.
Symptoms of poison hemlock poisoning may include, but are not limited to, dilation of the pupils, reduced heart rate, coma, muscle trembling, nervousness and respiratory paralysis. These symptoms may even lead to the death of certain animals.
The rate at which this plant may affect most animals may vary but usually in cattle and sheep it is within a couple of hours in consumption. The identifying characteristics, similar to wild carrot, are the larger white flowers and unique leaf structure, however, the purple stains/spots on the large stems separate it from carrot. The stem is hairless and it grows much larger than
wild carrot. They are most often found around creeks and streambeds, as well as, other wet locations on the farm.
Controlling poison hemlock is fairly easy if you can stay ahead of it. It is a heavy reseeder and very prolific if not controlled. Since this is an early pasture, weed mowing to reduce seed production is somewhat effective, but remember this is a biennial and it will be back if you cut it in the first year’s growth. You may find it very difficult to mow it in some locations.
Spot-treating live plants in the early stages of growth is the most effective control method. Never let it get to seed. There are several chemicals, like Crossbow and Tordon 22k, which may be used effectively to control this without hurting your common pasture grasses. Make sure you read and follow all rules and regulations found in the label attached to the container.
Remember, if not controlled it will multiply, compete, and often shade out the plants you are wanting in your pastures.
For more information on pasture plant identification, please contact your local MU Extension Agronomy Field Specialist.
