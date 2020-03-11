Three men have been tied to a recent burglary and stealing scheme in Cedar County.
According to court documents, Trenton Jarvis of El Dorado Springs, Aron P. Zimmer of El Dorado Springs and Brandon Parker of Sheldon each have been charged with class D felony stealing $750 or more and class D felony second-degree burglary in Cedar County Circuit Court.
The probable cause statement said on Wednesday, Feb. 19, officers received information about a 2003 Chevrolet Tracker being stolen around 502 East Twyman Avenue in El Dorado Springs.
When an officer responded to the scene, he found the residence’s rear door unlocked and damage. Additionally, the interior of the residence had been ransacked, and the Chevrolet was not at the location, the statement said.
The statement said at around 2:40 a.m., an officer advised the Chevrolet was parked around East Fields apartments.
Officers then observed Jarvis and Parker walk to the Chevrolet and open the doors. They were both taken into custody, and the keys to the Chevrolet were found on the ground near Jarvis. Zimmer was located inside an apartment, where Jarvis and Parker had came from, the statement said.
The statement said Jarvis told officers he “used a credit card” to break into the Twyman residence.
At the scene, law enforcement officers determined a welder, tow ropes, battery charger and a television were missing and the house appeared to have been “ransacked.”
When officers spoke to Zimmer, he confirmed they had taken those items; Jarvis stated they were going to take the Chevrolet and use it to transport the evidence. Zimmer stated he had loaded the items into the Chevrolet.
At time of press, online research showed offenders Parker and Zimmer’s warrants have been served; they have been charged with felonies for acting in concert regarding the alleged burglary and vehicle theft in El Dorado Springs last week.
Offender Trenton Jarvis’s warrant has also been served. He was previously released on bond regarding unrelated pending charges when the alleged crimes were committed. The newly-added criminal charges violated the terms of Jarvis’ pretrial release and he currently is in custody at the CCSO jail.
As with any criminal case, it should be remembered a charge is merely an accusation and all defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
