At the end of the month, Wednesday, March 31, the Cedar County Courthouse will be set host to the trial of Charles Shane Green.
On Oct. 23, 2017, the El Dorado Police Department found Brandon Keith, who was found lying partially in the street near the intersection of south Summer and east Joe Davis streets in El Dorado Springs. Keith was found with a gunshot wound to the head. He was later pronounced dead at a Springfield hospital.
Police quickly identified the person of interest as Charles Shane Green as Cedar County Prosecutor Ty Gaither announced he filed a First Degree Murder charge on March 26, 2018.
The fact a defendant has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation. The defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
