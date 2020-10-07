As the highly anticipated 2020-21 deer and turkey seasons are upon us, trail cameras are yielding photo of this year’s trophy bucks and grandpa’s old “secret spot” has probably been touched up and re-brushed to aid in the element of surprise, one unfortunate tradition comes to mind: Trespassing.
Trespassing is an issue almost old as time itself and has been the root of endless feuds, disputes and the main subject of debates for ages.
No matter the circumstances or reasoning, trespassing, even in accidental situations, potentially can have both civil and criminal consequences.
Be wary of your surroundings, scout ahead of time so you know the area(s) you are hunting — and laws, rules and regulations should always be followed when it comes to the boundaries of any area a hunt is conducted in.
Boundary flags are usually used to mark areas where fences or property lines are not present or visible — typically with fluorescent-colored plastic strips, which resist decomposing and are largely weatherproof.
Topography, waterways, snowfall and limited visibility conditions and the absence of daylight all can cause a person to be disoriented or unsure of one’s exact location — handheld modern Global Positioning System devices are affordable and commonplace in many hunters’ repertoire and virtually every modern smartphone has a GPS function. However, simply being aware of approximate distances or landmarks on any given path of travel can usually prevent most accidental or unintentional boundary crossings which can potentially lead to civil or criminal issues.
And, never underestimate the power of a brief conversation. Often times a simple knock on a door, handshake and basic introduction to ask for permission to hunt can potentially solve numerous issues before they even start.
Additional information regarding the specifics of trespassing laws and regulations can be found at www.dnr.mo.gov and www.mdc.gov.
To report trespassing and/or poaching, local residents, legally licensed hunters and ethical outdoorsmen and women are encouraged to contact the Missouri Department of Conservation at (417) 876-5226 or the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office at 276-5133.
For inquiries regarding property boundaries or aerial map requests, interested parties are encouraged to contact the Cedar County assessor’s office by calling 276-670 ext. 248.
To place a no hunting ad in the Marketplace or for additional information on private property public notices, contact the Cedar County Republican office manager Becky Jones at 276-4211.
On a more personal note, to the two 30-something-year-old bow hunters caught trespassing on my property four miles west of Stockton on Mo. 32 last Thursday, Oct. 1, you have gotten your one free pass.
The next time you are on my land without my permission — or permission from either of my neighbors to the south and west — my response will involve law enforcement, MDC agents and criminal charges … along with a color photo of you in the next issue of the Cedar County Republican.
