Scientists have developed an extremely detailed way to track agrobacterium — a disease which affects many different plants. Agrobacterium is a gram-negative bacteria (which means it has a thin cell wall) that causes tumors on plants such as fruit trees, shrubs, grape vines and shade trees, while also affecting hydroponic crops as well.
All in all, roughly 100 different plant species (greenhouse and nursery variety) are affected by it.
The interesting thing about this bacteria is the plasmids. These plasmids freely replicate DNA molecules that are part of the bacteria. The genes in the plasmids give it the ability to transfer some of the plasmids into the plant cell, which in turn causes it to become diseased and spread the bacteria.
"What we found was that following the transmission of plasmids themselves between bacterial cells was key to tracking disease outbreaks," stated Oregon State University’s Dr. Weisberg.
Understanding how pathogens like this spread is necessary for preventing future outbreaks.
"The strategy has the potential to be applied in tracking other diseases in plant and human/animal epidemiology and even tracking food safety disease outbreaks," Weisberg continued.
For more information, visit the USDA Agricultural Research Service or Science Daily.
