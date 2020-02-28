In the households of local Stockton homeschooling families, doors may be opening for homeschooled students to step out and participate in the Stockton R-I school district’s sports and activities — but then again, maybe not.
The topic was discussed at R-I’s regular monthly board meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 19, when Caryn Lee — a local homeschooling mother — spoke to the board in support of the cause, while at least a dozen other homeschooling supporters sat in attendance.
“Homeschooling nationwide, and even in Cedar County, is growing every year,” Lee said, standing before the board. “I would really like to see the policy change. I would like to see compliance with (The Missouri State High School Athletic Association.)”
The compliance Lee referred to was MSHSAA’s 2.3.4.c bylaw, which allows homeschool students to participate in activities if the student is taking at least two seat-time classes at their local public school for a total of at least one unit of credit in progress — if the local school confirms the student is carrying a full-time work load considering all classes together, and if the public school confirms the student is academically eligible, using whatever standards the school sets.
According to previous Republican coverage, the R-I board said no to the proposition in October of 2017 after R-I Superintendent Shannon Snow presented a new board policy which would have set guidelines allowing non-traditional students (including homeschooled) to participate in after-school activities and organizations, such as sports, music and clubs.
In 2017, the board chose not to move forward with the idea: the board felt its current standards were sufficient, and crafting a new policy would open the door to allowing non-traditional students to participate by giving them a lower standard for participation than what is required of a traditional student.
After hearing Lee speak at Wednesday’s regular session, Snow told the board she had initially met with her superintendent groups a few years ago when Lee had first brought up the issue; the consistent responses Snow received was “we require (students) to be in the (classroom) seat six hours a day,” from other superintendents.
Snow said she did not feel that requirement was in the spirit of MSHSAA’s policy.
“Basically, they required instead of one unit of credit, they required the three units of credit — which would be, if look through the rest of this, you’ll find that for students to participate, they have to meet the three units of credit. So in our traditional high school — seven hours a day — they have to pass six of those classes and get three units of credit to be eligible to participate.”
Snow said she had reached out to MSHSAA to ask for an example of a school district that has a good policy for homeschool students with success; in turn, MSHSAA said there were schools in Kansas City that had success.
“There are a lot of things we need to consider as far as credit, how we’re going to verify credit, who’s going to verify that credit,” Snow said. “And we need to make it clear these are probably going to be non-degree seeking students.”
R-I board vice president Dianna Saathoff said MSHSAA’s policy states “each local school will determine its own oversight, standards and criteria for approval of such outside courses and credits, as well as procedures to determine the success, credit and confirmation of academic eligibility.”
Saathoff said she would like to see the board put together a committee to discuss the possibility. The board approved the motion on a unanimous vote.
Beyond the door
The day after R-I’s board meeting, Lee spoke to the Republican about her belief in the need for homeschooling kids to participate in R-I’s sports and activities.
When Lee moved to Stockton, she was surprised to learn homeschooled kids couldn’t participate in public school sports and activities: she and her family had previously lived in a school district that was receptive to homeschooling families.
Back home, Lee has eight children. At one point in her life, she homeschooled all of her children, but two of her girls have graduated and her son, Hyrum, attends public school full-time at Stockton R-I because he wanted to do sports, she said.
“Homeschooling isn’t better than public school for everybody,” Lee said. “That’s why we want to be a part of them.”
Lee said homeschooling has advantages for students if that learning style is right for them; the one-on-one classroom experiences allows the student to focus on their strengths and learn at their own pace. Sports and activities, however, do not have a replicable form in homeschooling.
At R-I’s board meeting on Wednesday, at least a dozen other homeschooling parents attended to show support for Lee’s cause; that’s because “they want the choice,” Lee said.
Speaking on scheduling logistics, Lee said requiring homeschool students to attend four hours of classroom instruction is “too much,” and two hours would be more ideal.
Regarding the question as to whether it could be ensured there would be two consecutive classes available for a homeschool student’s specific schedule, Lee said, “As a mom who would have to take my kid to school and pick them up, I would make sure that there’s enough choice in what classes the high school offers that they can pick two consecutive hours.”
Lee said homeschool students should be allowed to participate in public school sports and activities because “every homeschooler in Cedar County still pays public school taxes.”
“We don’t get any of that money — the public school gets all of that money. We don’t get some special kind of tax rebate. And so when you choose to homeschool, you’re accepting that choice as a financial burden, too.”
Responding to the view that some people view public school sports as a privilege rather than a right, Lee said, “I definitely think it’s a privilege, but it’s also an opportunity to encourage some kids that didn’t want to do well academically to do something.” Homeschoolers don’t even have that option, she said.
Lee said she plans on being on R-I’s homeschool participation committee; she’s already had six other people volunteer to be on the committee, as well.
“Change is hard for society. It just is. In the ‘60s, it was a race issue. I think our community is faced with differences in opinions when it comes to education. It may not be as evident as race, but it’s still a difference,” Lee said.
The point of having diversity in the local community is so that not everybody is the same — “that would be boring,” she said; rather, it’s important to listen to each other.
Lee said she plans on voting for the next R-I school board candidates who support homeschool participation in the upcoming election.
If homeschool students end up being allowed to participate in R-I sports and activities, Lee said she would be “very excited.”
