As September arrives, it is time to go dove hunting. Usually cool nights prevail on the last days before the start of dove season on Tuesday, Sept. 1, which causes the birds to head south.
However, with all the hot weather recently, the birds have stuck around for opening day.
In Missouri, dove hunting accounts for nearly half of all migratory bird hunting. This popular target is often the first game bird hunting young hunters attempt.
One reason the doves draw so many hunters is the fact of how dove hunting does not require much gear, unlike waterfowl hunting. The second is the weather usually is warm enough for a hunter to wear a T-shirt and shorts, along with a cap. The third is there often is much more action. It is not unusual for a hunter to go through more than one box of shells in an hour or two.
Hunting permits, shells and a shotgun are about all a hunter needs. It is also a good idea to bring along an ice-chest with something cool to drink, because dove hunting can make you thirsty. You will also might need the ice chest to keep the birds you bag from spoiling.
The erratic flight of a dove provides a real challenge and helps a hunter hone their shooting habits for other migrating ducks later. It takes some practice to hit a bird and not shoot where it was.
Jim Oliver, Bolivar, found a place several years ago which was a perfect place to hunt doves. It had plenty of weed seeds, dusting spots, dead trees and a watering hole.
"It was a great place to hunt and there were lots of doves around and they didn't want to leave,” Oliver said. “I stood by a big tree near the pond and had some excellent pass shooting. If I could have hit those tricky flying birds, I would have had my limit in a few minutes. However, I spent most of the morning before I finally filled out a limit."
Oliver uses a 28-gauge for dove hunting. As he reported, it seems to work out great. It does not take much to drop a bird, and the lighter weight gun makes it easier to draw down on a fast-flying bird. Almost any shotgun can be used successfully for hunting dove.
Safety is a prime consideration in dove hunting. Before the first shot is fired, there are major challenges. Since shots can be taken from any angle and when there are several hunters at a good hunting spot, many problems can be averted if a hunter refuses to take a shot at a low flying bird.
Gun handling is always important when hunting any game. It is not necessary to carry a loaded gun to a dove hunting spot since most hunting is done in a location where the hunter does not have to walk up the game.
Several years ago, I was hunting near Jefferson City when a dove sailed over and a hunter fired only to have the gun explode. A quick trip to the hospital ended the hunt.
The hunter was using a 12-gauge in this first hunt of the year. He had last hunted quail with a 20-gauge and still had some 20-gauge shells in his hunting vest. He had loaded the gun with the wrong shell, resulting in the accident.
Last year, Sam Clark of Columbia, counted more than a hundred doves in a stubble field near his farm, so he knew where he would be on opening day. He found it was not hard to get his limit.
“Scouting prior to opening day is a big help to getting the season started,” Clark said.
Don Gordon, Lamar, is a hunter who found a good spot where he opens the dove season, and it is also a good spot to hunt teal when this season starts on Saturday, Sept. 12.
"I recently saw several teal on a pond where the doves hang around, so I plan on hunting there for dove and then teal this season,” Gordon said.
The traditional Tuesday, Sept. 1, opening day of the dove season signals the opening of hunting seasons, and there should be lots of birds for both dove and teal this year.
