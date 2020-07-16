After almost a decade in the Stockton R-I School District superintendent’s office, local businesswoman Gina Smith has stepped into a new role with Jenni Cully and Associates, a Stockton-based real estate company.
In discussing why Smith chose the new line of work after a decade in the superintendent’s administrative office, the reasoning conveyed for her departure from the administrative role was both direct and concise.
“A big part of my reason for making this change is because of family,” Smith said with a smile. “We have two grandbabies now and it was just time to have a more flexible working life. I have basically been behind a desk since I graduated college and I really felt it was time to be more flexible and focused on my family.”
Showing support and appreciation for her years in the local school system, Smith said she will always treasure and appreciate her years with the district, as well as maintain numerous friendships made over the years.
Smith, a Stockton native, said her decades of experience living in the area will translate into an immediate familiarity with any client seeking to find a new home, rental, commercial or agricultural property in the area she continues to call home.
According to Smith, when she decided to head into the real estate world and obtained her agent’s license, the choice to work for local real estate broker and business owner Jenni Cully was comfortable and almost instantaneous.
“I know Jenni [Cully] and we had done several home and property transactions with her in the past,” Smith said. “When I decided this was my next step, speaking to her and choosing to work for her was a no-brainer. She encouraged me to get my license right at the beginning of this career change, was supportive and I just knew this was a team I wanted to be a part of.”
Speaking to the future in her new role with the longstanding local company, Smith shared an upbeat anticipation for helping customers find something which fits specific needs and any budget.
“I’m looking forward to working with people more,” Smith said. “Especially the new buyers. I really think being part of helping people take the first steps of their family life and setting down roots in this community will be rewarding.”
Offering her own support in bringing Smith on as the newest team member, Cully offered her own endorsement of Smith.
“Gina is an outstanding addition to our work family here,” Cully said. “She’s passionate about anything she does, wears her heart on her sleeve and adding her to our already stellar team is just a great fit for us.”
Smith can be reached by calling the Jenni Cully and Associates office at 276-0235, via email at gina@cullyre.com or the company’s Facebook page.
