The Stockton high school Tigers basketball team clamped down on a win during their first game of the season in Warsaw on Tuesday, Nov. 24, winning by a score of 52-32. Looking ahead, the Tigers are slated to play at the 58th Annual Dennis Cornish Classic in Lockwood Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 3-5. Their first home game is set at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8, against the Greenfield Wildcats.
