Tigers to play more methodical, coach says

A new season of Stockton Tiger basketball means new faces will fill the voids left by five graduated players. Just two seniors remain to lead the way for coach Derald Henderson, as the Tigers look to improve on last year’s overall record of 19-8, 2-3 in the Mid-Lakes Conference.
Henderson had not yet settled on a starting five at the end of last week but did say seniors Drew Wheeler and Cole Garretson and junior Tate Wheeler — Drew’s brother — were definitely in the mix. A total of 17 players make up the 2019-20 Tiger roster.
Drew Wheeler begins his fourth year already with more than 1,000 points to his name and barring injury is likely to break Stockton’s career scoring record. The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 16.2 points, 4.4 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game in his junior year. Drew has verbally committed to continue his basketball career at Concordia University of Nebraska.
Garretson, a 6-2 post, looks to step up in production and leadership after mostly coming off the bench last year.
Tate Wheeler, a 5-9 guard, split his time between varsity and jayvee a year ago and is expected to play a greater role this year on both offense and defense.
Newcomers expected to figure in the rotation include juniors D.J. Bays, Justin Harrison, Taylor Winchell and Hayden Mann, sophomores Layne Colvin and Tysen Taylor and freshmen Jay Baxter and Braden Postlewait.
Henderson said the Tigers are likely to play at a more methodical tempo than in previous years.
“We still want to be unselfish, we want to share the ball,” Henderson said. “We’re not going to change the way we play that much. Defensively, we might play a little more man(-to-man) with this group than we played in the past, which I think is going to be a good thing.
“Offensively, we’re going to run with a little more action. I think we’ll be a little bit slower. We might hold the ball a little bit longer. Shot selection is going to be key. We’re not going to have as many up-and-down games with this group, especially early.”
In the Mid-Lakes Conference, Henderson picks a couple of the usual suspects to again be favored.
“Fair Grove is still really tough,” Henderson said. “They bring a bunch back; they’re really long and athletic. Strafford is still Strafford, and what we have to focus on is trying to win home games and trying to steal road games. We’ve got a lot to do before then, but our league will really help us to prepare for districts.”
In a bit of a surprise, the Tigers have been moved from Class 3 District 12 — where they were eliminated last year in the semifinals by Lamar — to District 10, where they will be joined by El Dorado Springs, Buffalo, Butler, Clinton, Knob Noster, Sherwood and Warsaw. The host site for the postseason tournament has yet to be determined.
“We’re going north, which is really interesting since we’re not going to be in the same district at all,” Henderson said. “It’s a good draw, really. It’s exciting to go to a different place and see how it works.”
Stockton hosted a preseason jamboree Tuesday, Nov. 19, with El Dorado Springs, Liberal and Lockwood. The Tigers open the regular season Tuesday, Nov. 26, at home against Warsaw, and continue Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 5-7, at Lockwood’s Dennis Cornish Classic.
