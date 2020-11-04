The evening of Friday, Oct. 30, saw the Tigers of Stockton face the Patriots of East Newton in the district's first round of postseason matchups.
Jumping out to an early lead and setting the pace for the game's offensive and special teams’ efforts, the Tigers took command of the first quarter with a score of 26-15.
Holding the Bears of Sarcoxie to just six point before the half, the Tigers piled on 14 more points of their own with the scoreboard showing 40-21 in Stockton's favor after two quarters.
Holding strong and managing possessions well, the Tigers held the opposing Patriots to just six points in the third quarter.
With a “bend, don’t break” mentality, the Tigers halted numerous offensive attempts by the Patriots through the fourth quarter, taking possession late in the game and coming out on top when the clock hit zero.
“This really is rewarding,” SHS football head coach Luke Rader said. “Not for me, for this team. The mental toughness the kids have shown this year is amazing. It was really rewarding to see the kids be rewarded themselves for the work they’ve put in. Even more so seeing it happen in a district setting.”
Overall, the divisional bout showed the Tigers special teams remain strong and consistent, running back two separate Patriot kickoffs for trips to the endzone, as well as making use of point-after and two-point conversion opportunities – ultimately allowing Stockton to remain in control of the fourth quarter's final score and taking home the hard-fought win.
Immediately following the game, Rader led the team’s winning post-game huddle, crediting every part of the collective Tiger effort playing a role in the team’s first 2020 victory.
“Everyone was involved with this win,” Rader said of the team’s effort. “You don’t realize how close you are until it busts wide open. Offense, defense and special teams all made this a total team win.”
In speaking to his team holding the Patriots at bay for four full quarters and never relinquishing the lead, Rader credited the Tigers’ defensive efforts — especially locating the ball and sound tackling.
“I felt our tackling improved Friday night, which was good to see,” Rader said. “We still have room to improve there, but it was better. Sarcoxie will run a lot of option[-style offense] at us, so we will be forced to be disciplined and tackle well.”
Looking to the week ahead, the Tigers will face off against the Bears of Sarcoxie the evening of Friday, Nov. 6, which is poised to be a true test to the Tigers of Stockton as the hometown gridiron jungle cats seek to find a winning rhythm in the post season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.