Wheeler breaks all-time SHS scoring record
The evening of Friday, Jan. 24, saw the Stockton Tigers matched up against the Buffalo Bison on the consolation side of the 50th annual Stockton tournament.
Though a marginally low-scoring first quarter showed the game would be physical, it was not without its own standout moment.
With a buzzer-beater from down in the paint at the end of the first quarter, senior Drew Wheeler bested the previous school record held by Robbe Ewing and became Stockton’s all-time leading scorer as the jumper in double-coverage put him over the final mark at 1,424 points, respectively.
Wheeler would go on to add to his growing point total and with time left in the season, his final record-holding point count remains to be determined.
Moving into the second quarter, the Tigers continued their momentum as coach Derald Henderson said there was work to be done in the game’s second half.
“We’re handling our half-court transitions well,” Henderson said. “I like what we’re doing with ball movement on offense, but we’ve got to spread them out and create more opportunities the rest of the game.”
As the third quarter got underway, the battle between the two teams remained tight and the game continued to have a physical element to it as both teams spent their share of time at the foul line.
The matchup’s fourth quarter offered several lead changes and a quick pace as the Tigers and Bison battled to control any sort of substantial lead over the opposition.
Ultimately, leading the bout to overtime, Buffalo topped Stockton in the fifth quarter and was ahead 59-55 at game’s end, knocking the Tigers out of further play and leading the Bison to face the Hornets of Greenfield in the tournament’s final consolation game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.