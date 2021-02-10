Tigers face Strafford Indians at home

Coming back to their home turf after a Thursday night win over their county rivals, the Stockton High School Tigers played against the Strafford Indians — a basketball team with a 17-4 season record as of press time Tuesday, Feb. 9 — on Friday, Feb. 5.
In the first quarter, the tight pace of the game was set as Strafford struggled to make their marks in the bucket. Stockton fans went wild, though, when Stockton sophomore Braden Postlewait shot the first bucket in the game, nailing a three-pointer 2 minutes into the quarter.
If shot clocks existed in high school basketball, Strafford would have been in trouble as Stockton’s defense seemed to shake up the Indians and kept them moving around for a clear shot, with Stockton sophomore Jay Baxter grabbing many defensive rebounds — a habit he kept going for most of the night.
However, the Indians did manage to find their pace after they scored a jumper, as well as a free-throw, and then shortly later, a three-pointer, with 3:20 left in the quarter, bringing the score to 8-3 in Strafford’s favor.
Two minutes later, Stockon junior Layne Colvin scored a three-point shot. Strafford responded with a layup, but Layne came back into the paint for two points, ending the quarter with Strafford barely at the lead by 10-8.
Not even a minute into the second quarter, Stockton senior Tate Wheeler swiped the ball from an Indian and ran downcourt for a successful layup. Shortly later, Baxter rejected an Indian’s attempted shot, leading the sophomore to shoot for three and give the Tigers the offensive edge at 13-10.
Buckets and free-throws from the Indians took Strafford to the lead again at 16-13 with a little under five minutes in the quarter, but Colvin came through with a three-pointer for the Tigers, only to be followed by another Strafford bucket.
Following the Indians’ bucket, defensive steals from Wheeler and Postlewait exemplified the Tigers’ focus. Shortly later, Wheeler lobbed a pass from the three-point line into the paint, which was caught by Stockton senior D.J. Bays, who landed the ball in the bucket, tying the game again at 18-18 with 40 seconds left before the half.
Strafford responded with a bucket of their own, but a long downcourt pass from Wheeler to Baxter led to the sophomore putting two points on the board, tying the game 20-20 at the half.
CLOSE GAME CONTINUES
Fifteen seconds into the third quarter, Strafford fouled Baxter, leading him to score one point at the free-throw line. Shortly later, Strafford came to the free-throw line, as well, shooting for two points.
Two minutes later, Colvin made a successful jumper, taking the score to 23-22 in Stockton’s favor. More back-and-forth ensued across the court as the Tigers’ defense and rebounds kept Strafford at bay, but a foul four minutes into the quarter led Strafford to shoot for two. Shortly later, the Indians also scored a three-point shot.
Colvin responded by landing two points in the paint. After Strafford put two in, as well, Colvin came back to put two more in.
Wheeler swiped another defensive steal and was fouled after making a layup, leading him to shoot at the free-throw line for a total of three points.
After Baxter caught an Indians’ rebound, he dribbled into the paint for an impressive shot, giving the Tigers the lead at 32-29. Strafford later landed two at the free-throw line, with the score at the end of the third quarter being 32-31 in the Tigers’ favor.
Early in the fourth quarter, Strafford put four points on the board, but their small lead did not last long when Baxter was fouled after making a bucket in the paint, leading the sophomore to shoot for the extra free-throw and taking the game to 35-35. Later, Baxter also scored another two in the paint, but the Indians tied the game again at 37-37 after nailing a hookshot.
When the Indians made one free-throw point and two in the paint, Stockton’s Bays responded with a three-pointer, tying the game at 40-40 with 2:34 minutes left in the game. And then, after Strafford scored two in the paint, Colvin responded with two, as well, keeping the game tied at 42-42 with 2:00 minutes left.
Once Strafford hit a three-pointer with 1:19 minutes left in the game, Postlewait nailed a three-pointer, as well. As time wore down, though, foul trouble crept up, and Strafford ultimately shot for four points at the free-throw line, with the Indians taking the win by a final score of 49-45.
“I thought our guys did a good job,” SHS basketball coach Mike Draper said. “We did a good job holding them to 49 points … I was very pleased with how our guys did against their different pressure defenses.”
Draper noted Strafford can be a tricky team to prepare for with the various things the Indians implement defensively, but the Tigers did a good job with how they played in the matchup.
“The beauty about our conference is we have a chance for more big wins in the next few weeks,” Draper said. “We just got to get back to work. That was a chance, but we have more of those.”
Looking ahead, Draper said he and the Tigers are excited for courtwarming this Friday, Feb. 12, and hope to get the win.
“I’m really just pleased with my team and the way they’re competing,” Draper added. “We just have to keep away from the gaffs. We have two weeks until districts, and every game is important, so we’re going to go play well."
