Following the end of the 2020-21 basketball season, the Stockton Tigers boys and girls teams earned some postseason hardware. Stockton High School held the annual Winter Sports Banquet on Thursday, March 11, where award recipients were honored.
On the boys’ side, junior Layne Colvin earned second team in the Mid-Lakes Conference. Teammate and sophomore Jay Baxter received honorable mention in the Mid-Lakes Conference. The two teammates also earned a spot on the Class 3 District 13 All-District Team.
Colvin ended the season averaging 17.6 points per game, while also chipping in six rebounds per game. Baxter closed the year averaging 15.9 points per game with a team-leading 11.5 rebounds per game. The sophomore also averaged three blocks per game as well.
For the Lady Tigers, sophomore Summer Kenney received second team in the MLC. Senior Jenna Rickman closed the season with an honorable mention for the conference. Kenney and Rickman received Class 3 District 13 All-District honors, as well.
