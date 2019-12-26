In the spirit of giving and before students break for the Christmas and New Year holidays, Stockton Family Medical Center decided to focus on a community effort rather than the obligatory office gifts usually exchanged amongst co-workers.
On the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 18, clinic manager Stacy Rogers delivered multiple boxes of additional single-serve non-perishable food items based on the medical facility’s spirited effort.
“As an office, we decided to do this instead of interoffice gifts,” Rogers said. “This is so much more meaningful and fulfilling than doing silly presents. We just wanted to do something that made an impact locally.”
Additionally, Rogers gave credit to office staffers, care providers as well as patients who all collectively donated to the clinic’s charitable Christmas effort which made the donation possible.
Tiger Tasters volunteer Sandy Winston said the donation was something unexpected and appreciated.
Tiger Tasters, a non-profit and volunteer-coordinated operation, is a local group seeking to provide food-challenged area youths with supplemental and nutritious snack food for weekends when meals from public schools are not available to them.
For additional information regarding the Tiger Taster program’s services or to make a donation, interested parties are encouraged to call the Stockton R-I district offices at 276-5143.
