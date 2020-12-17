Most throughout the Stockton area are familiar with the Tiger Tasters food backpack program which provides non-perishable food items for weekend consumption to families within the Stockton R-I School District and the local Head Start preschool program.
Operated solely by volunteers and funded by local donations, the program’s weekly efforts are largely coordinated by Sandy Winston.
Seeing a need for assistance ahead of the coming Christmas Holiday break the district takes each year in December, Winston took to social media seeking small donations from those she knows within the Stockton community.
Following Winston’s request for donations, non-perishable items almost instantly began to pour in to the Tiger Tasters stock room.
Winston said the response the organization received was both immediate and incredibly appreciated.
“When I put the word out I was looking for some help for the Christmas break, I figured a few of my regulars would respond,” Winston said. “They sort of came out of the woodwork and I was overwhelmed by the community’s response.”
Though far from being stocked with food items at a level Winston would call comfortable, the local volunteer made it clear her commitment to the program remains pointed solely those the organization serves.
Winston went on to note she affectionately calls the children the program helps “her kids” and she feels a special attachment to those the program helps.
“This isn’t about me at all,” Winston said. “It’s about the people here coming together to help my kids and their families. Knowing we can help feed these children and provide something for them while they’re off on Christmas break is just a real blessing.”
Winsotn said Elaina Daniels and the Cedar County Library made a much-needed donation, along with Nicole Fisher, Janeal Garrett, Bernetta Jones, Allison and Doug Kirar, Lynn Pyle, Quinton Rogers and the Stockton Country Club, Tonya Summers and the Stockton Optimist Club, the family of Shannon Snow and Noah Young and friends.
Additionally, several other local families and donors contributed to the holiday effort but would prefer to remain unnamed.
Stressing the need for regular support, Winston also noted the program regularly requires contributions to continue its mission of providing weekend nutritional support to those in need throughout the school district.
For those within the greater Stockton area looking to make a contribution to the Tiger Tasters backpack program, monetary donations of any amount can be sent to Stockton United Methodist Church at P.O. Box 329, Stockton, MO 65786 or the Community Foundation of the Ozarks-Stockton Community Foundation at P.O. Box 8960, Springfield, MO 65801.
Donations should be labeled “Tiger Tasters” in the memo line and are tax deductible.
