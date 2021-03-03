Tiger band to perform at SBU

The Stockton High School Concert Band will share the stage with the Southwest Baptist University Wind Ensemble in a concert planned at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, at Pike Auditorium on the SBU campus.
The traditional ‘Winds and Friends’ concert features an area high school band and the SBU band in individual concert performances and concludes with a combined band selection. This year's concert finale is Johann Strauss' famous "Radetzky March."
The SHS Band's performance will feature three selections, opening with Fred Huffer's "Thunderbolt Galop," Clifton Williams' "Dedicatory Overture," and Roland Barrett's "Arabian Dances." The SBU ensemble will follow with their portion of the program before the combined bands' finale selection.
The SBU band is led by interim director Lori Hutton, who retired recently from the Marshfield school district. The SHS band is led by Marvin Manring. This will be the band's third appearance at the "Winds and Friends" concert, which was initiated by retired SBU Director of Bands Brian Hopwood.
The concert hall is open to the public, with masks required. For a live stream of the event, please check the SBU website for links to the music department or Facebook.
