With ongoing social distancing recommendations still in place, especially for senior citizens and those with preexisting conditions, one Stockton facility has taken a unique approach to bringing church services to the Lake Stockton Health Care Facility located on 3rd St., near the southern edge of the city of Stockton.
On a rotational basis, pastors and faith leaders from the surrounding churches in the greater Stockton area have taken turns presenting regular Sunday church services to residents of the local long-term care facility in an effort to keep religious outreach available to those unable to get out and attend church physically.
Pastors are giving sermons and providing traditional religious hymns via wireless microphones and a speaker system from the facility’s gazebo area, while residents and staff at LSHCF participate from inside the facility itself.
“It’s basically like a regular service,” local pastor Lawrence Johnston said. “Only, in this case, you’re outside and your parishioners are inside.”
Johnston said he shared the appreciation for the effort put forth by LSHCF, as have other local faith leaders, and commended the staff at the location for being so receptive and involved with the weekly services — namely Cheryl Ahlers, the facility’s activity director.
“It’s good to bring this to the residents there,” Johnston said. “So many of these people, well, their faith and attending church was a regular thing to them until their circumstances brought them to the nursing home. Being able to share a message with them and see the participation through the glass is incredible. It’s a very special thing to see the people there singing along and praying with you through the glass.”
As the strenuous visitor policies remain in place across the region, Johnston said the facility has remained open to continuing the practice as long as necessary.
“It’s completely safe,” Johnston said. “I’ll keep doing this as long as it is necessary. No one there should ever feel alone, and I want all the residents there, along with staff, to know this will continue.”
