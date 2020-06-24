Wednesday, June 24: 81-58, Mostly sunny
Thursday, June 25: 85-70, Scattered thunderstorms
Friday, June 26: 89-72, Partly cloudy
Saturday, June 27: 86-71, Scattered thunderstorms
Sunday, June 28: 88-72, Partly cloudy
Monday, June 29: 88-72, Partly cloudy
Tuesday, June 30: 91-70, Scattered thunderstorms
Stockton Lake elevation: 870.75
Lake temperature: 80
Weekly precipitation: 0.49 inches
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.