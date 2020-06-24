A12_weather_thunderhead.jpeg

God showing his beauty on a Saturday evening in Stockton. 

 STAFF PHOTO/BECKY JONES

Wednesday, June 24: 81-58, Mostly sunny

Thursday, June 25: 85-70, Scattered thunderstorms

Friday, June 26: 89-72, Partly cloudy

Saturday, June 27: 86-71, Scattered thunderstorms

Sunday, June 28: 88-72, Partly cloudy

Monday, June 29: 88-72, Partly cloudy 

Tuesday, June 30: 91-70, Scattered thunderstorms

Stockton Lake elevation: 870.75

Lake temperature: 80 

Weekly precipitation: 0.49 inches

