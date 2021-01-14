Wednesday, Jan. 13: 55-38, Mostly sunny
Thursday, Jan. 14: 48-31, Morning clouds and afternoon sun
Friday, Jan. 15: 38-25, Mostly cloudy
Saturday, Jan. 16: 37-25, Partly cloudy
Sunday, Jan. 17: 43-27, Mostly sunny
Monday, Jan. 18: 48-32, Partly cloudy
Tuesday, Jan. 19: 45-31, Partly cloudy
Lake elevation: 864.12
Lake temperature: 43
Past week’s precipitation: 0.75 inches
