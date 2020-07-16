Wednesday, July 15: 91-71, Humid with periods of sun
Thursday, July 16: 95-75, Humid with clouds and sun
Friday, July 17: 97-78, Partly sunny and very warm
Saturday, July 18: 96-76, Mostly sunny and very warm
Sunday, July 19: 95-73, Sunny and very warm
Monday, July 20: 95-74, Mostly sunny and very warm
Tuesday, July 21: 93-74, Partly sunny and very warm
Stockton Lake elevation: 868.04
Lake temperature: 82
Weekly precipitation: 0 inches
