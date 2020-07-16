A12_weather_pic_sailboats_bj.jpg

Beautiful Saturday, June 13 afternoon for sailing on Stockton Lake.

 STAFF PHOTO/BECKY JONES

Wednesday, July 15: 91-71, Humid with periods of sun

Thursday, July 16: 95-75, Humid with clouds and sun

Friday, July 17: 97-78, Partly sunny and very warm

Saturday, July 18: 96-76, Mostly sunny and very warm

Sunday, July 19: 95-73, Sunny and very warm

Monday, July 20: 95-74, Mostly sunny and very warm

Tuesday, July 21: 93-74, Partly sunny and very warm

Stockton Lake elevation: 868.04

Lake temperature: 82

Weekly precipitation: 0 inches

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.