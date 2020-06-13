Wednesday, June 10: 73-54, Winds subsiding and cooler
Thursday, June 11: 85-64, Sunny, pleasant and warmer
Friday, June 12: 88-60, Mostly sunny
Saturday, June 13: 83-57, Pleasant with periods of sun
Sunday, June 14: 81-61, Mostly sunny
Monday, June 15: 83-64, Variable cloudiness
Tuesday, June 16: 84-64, A p.m. thunderstorm possible
Stockton Lake elevation: 873.85
Lake temperature: 83
Weekly precipitation: 0.49 inches
