A12_Weather_pic_mem_Day.jpg

Wednesday, June 10: 73-54, Winds subsiding and cooler

Thursday, June 11: 85-64, Sunny, pleasant and warmer

Friday, June 12: 88-60, Mostly sunny

Saturday, June 13: 83-57, Pleasant with periods of sun

Sunday, June 14: 81-61, Mostly sunny

Monday, June 15: 83-64, Variable cloudiness

Tuesday, June 16: 84-64, A p.m. thunderstorm possible

Stockton Lake elevation:  873.85

Lake temperature: 83

Weekly precipitation: 0.49 inches

