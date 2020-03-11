A12_weather_3:11_Pic.jpg

Beautiful lakeview from Stockton Dam Trail Sunday, March 8. 

 

 STAFF PHOTO/BECKY JONES

Wednesday, March 11: 65-47, A morning thunderstorm, some sun

Thursday, March 12: 72-40, Mostly cloudy, a little rain

Friday, March 13: 53-37, Cooler with partial sunshine

Saturday, March 14: 41-35, Brief morning showers, cloudy

Sunday March 15: 58-37, Partly sunny and milder

Monday, March 16: 58-44, Partly sunny

Tuesday, March 17: 65-46, Chance for a strong thurnderstorm

Stockton Lake elevation: 871.02

Lake temperature: 42

Weekly precipitation: 0.23 inches

