Wednesday, March 11: 65-47, A morning thunderstorm, some sun
Thursday, March 12: 72-40, Mostly cloudy, a little rain
Friday, March 13: 53-37, Cooler with partial sunshine
Saturday, March 14: 41-35, Brief morning showers, cloudy
Sunday March 15: 58-37, Partly sunny and milder
Monday, March 16: 58-44, Partly sunny
Tuesday, March 17: 65-46, Chance for a strong thurnderstorm
Stockton Lake elevation: 871.02
Lake temperature: 42
Weekly precipitation: 0.23 inches
