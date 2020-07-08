Wednesday, July 8: 91-73, Mostly sunny and humid
Thursday, July 9: 94-72, Mostly sunny and humid
Friday, July 10: 90-69, A strong morning thunderstorm
Saturday, July 11: 89-68, Partly sunny and nice
Sunday, July 12: 89-71, Sunshine, a thunderstorm possible
Monday, July 13: 89-70, Mostly sunny and less humid
Tuesday, July 14: 95-78, Partly sunny and very warm
Stockton Lake elevation: 868.88
Lake temperature: 82
Weekly precipitation: 0.39 inches
