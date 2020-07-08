A12_weather_pic_lake_sun_bj.jpg
STAFF PHOTO/BECKY JONES

Wednesday, July 8: 91-73, Mostly sunny and humid

Thursday, July 9: 94-72, Mostly sunny and humid

Friday, July 10: 90-69, A strong morning thunderstorm

Saturday, July 11: 89-68, Partly sunny and nice

Sunday, July 12: 89-71, Sunshine, a thunderstorm possible

Monday, July 13: 89-70, Mostly sunny and less humid

Tuesday, July 14: 95-78, Partly sunny and very warm

Stockton Lake elevation: 868.88

Lake temperature: 82

Weekly precipitation: 0.39 inches

