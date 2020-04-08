Wednesday, April 8: 84-43, Mostly sunny and very warm
Thursday, April 9: 55-34, Turning out cloudy and cooler
Friday, April 10: 57-40, Sun mixing with clouds
Saturday, April 11: 65-41, Cloudy
Sunday, April 12: 60-36, Mostly sunny and cooler
Monday, April 13: 49-36, Strong evening thunderstorms possible
Tuesday, April 14: 56-33, A couple of showers possible
Stockton Lake elevation: 875.12
Lake temperature: 52
Weekly precipitation: 0.78 inches
