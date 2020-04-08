A16_Weather_Photo_4-1_MB.jpg

Local editorial contributor and outdoorsman Ken White stops by the CCR office Thursday, March 26, to showcase a midweek crappie haul from Stockton Lake. 

 STAFF PHOTO/BECKY JONES

Wednesday, April 8: 84-43, Mostly sunny and very warm

Thursday, April 9: 55-34, Turning out cloudy and cooler

Friday, April 10: 57-40, Sun mixing with clouds

Saturday, April 11: 65-41, Cloudy

Sunday, April 12: 60-36, Mostly sunny and cooler

Monday, April 13: 49-36, Strong evening thunderstorms possible

Tuesday, April 14: 56-33, A couple of showers possible

Stockton Lake elevation: 875.12

Lake temperature: 52

Weekly precipitation: 0.78 inches

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.