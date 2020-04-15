Wednesday, April 15: 60-37, Mostly sunny and breezy
Thursday, April 16: 60-38, A couple of afternoon showers
Friday, April 17: 48-33, Chilly with periods of rain
Saturday, April 18: 63-47, Partly sunny
Sunday, April 19: 68-44, Cloudy
Monday, April 20: 64-47, Plenty of sunshine
Tuesday, April 21: 71-53, Partly sunny
Stockton Lake elevation: 872.87
Lake temperature: 51
Weekly precipitation: .56 inches
