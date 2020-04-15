A16_Weather_Photo_4-15_MB.jpg

A six-pound bass is reeled in while attempting to inhale an 11-inch crappie on Easter Sunday at Stockton Lake. 

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO/WILL WHEELOCK

Wednesday, April 15: 60-37, Mostly sunny and breezy

Thursday, April 16: 60-38, A couple of afternoon showers

Friday, April 17: 48-33, Chilly with periods of rain

Saturday, April 18: 63-47, Partly sunny

Sunday, April 19: 68-44, Cloudy

Monday, April 20: 64-47, Plenty of sunshine

Tuesday, April 21: 71-53, Partly sunny

Stockton Lake elevation: 872.87

Lake temperature: 51

Weekly precipitation: .56 inches

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.